Speaker endorses certificate on VAT (Amendment) Bill

The Speaker of Parliament (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate on the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

The Second Reading debate related to the Bill was held on April 9 and amendments were added to the sad Bill during the Committee Stage. The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill was then passed in Parliament following its Third Reading, without a division.

This Bill was presented to Parliament for its First Reading on March 1, 2025.

Accordingly, this Bill comes into force as the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act, No. 04 of 2025, a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament confirmed.