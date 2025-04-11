Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC

The Court of Appeal has ordered to lift the injunction order issued previously preventing the conduct of the Local Government Election for 18 local government bodies including the Colombo Municipal Council on 6 May.

The court further directed that the rejected nomination papers submitted for the aforementioned local government institutions be re-accepted.

This order was issued by a bench of Court of Appeal judges comprising Acting Chairman of the Appeals Division, Justice Mohammed Laffar Tahir, and Justice Priyantha Fernando, following the consideration of a motion submitted by the Attorney General.