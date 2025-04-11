Sri Lankan tri-service relief team continues humanitarian efforts in Myanmar

Sri Lankan tri-service relief team continues humanitarian efforts in Myanmar

April 11, 2025   09:58 pm

A specially deployed Sri Lankan Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Team, consisting of personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, continues to support on-going disaster recovery operations in Myanmar following the recent powerful earthquake that caused significant damage and displacement.

Upon their arrival in Myanmar last week, the team was immediately dispatched to Nay Pyi Taw province, one of the regions severely affected by the earthquake. On Thursday (Apr 10), they were further deployed to Pobba Thiri Township, where they continued to operate mobile medical clinics as part of their relief mission.

The Sri Lankan team has been providing critical medical assistance to affected communities, with a special focus on women, children and vulnerable individuals currently sheltering in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) centres. These centres include facilities set up at the Ministry of Commerce, Lat Lok Toun Pagoda and Mashikhana Monastery.

The mobile medical units have been addressing urgent healthcare needs, including treating injuries, managing infections and ensuring the overall well-being of those impacted by the disaster. In addition to immediate medical care, the team is also offering psychological support and health education to help restore a sense of normalcy to the affected population.

The on-going relief operations highlight the strong humanitarian commitment and regional solidarity of the Sri Lankan armed forces in responding to emergencies beyond national borders. The Tri-Service team will continue its operations in coordination with local authorities and international partners to support Myanmar’s recovery efforts in the days ahead.

