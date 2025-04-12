Cost of living is the only thing govt has increased - Opposition Leader

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa claims that the cost of living is the only thing that has increased under the incumbent government.

Addressing a public meeting in Borella, the Opposition Leader asserted that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will never put politics over people.

Speaking during the meeting, Premadasa said: ‘Has the incumbent government kept the promises they made? Pause for a moment and think about the hardships faced by the people today. The government promised to improve your standard of living. But the only thing that has increased is the cost of living.’

‘They said one lie after the other to secure political success. They deceived the public.’

Further, the Opposition Leader charged that the government has been rendered helpless over their inability to keep the promises they made.

‘Do you think that this government or previous ones for that matter or feel the hardships faced by this community?’, he questioned.

‘We intend to build a new Colombo. We will always stand with the people. We do politics to serve the people. We will never put party politics over your needs. We are ready to empower this nation, which struggles to keep an even pace’, Premadasa noted.