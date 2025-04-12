43 individuals apprehended for engaging in illegal fishing

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 43 individuals involved in various illegal fishing activities during multiple operations conducted from March 25 to April 07, 2025, with the assistance of Fisheries Inspectors.

The apprehensions were carried out in Palameenmadu, Vankalai, Mandativu, Irakkandi, Ullankali, Valachchanei, Urani Lagoon, Oluthudai, Kadeikadu, Chundikulam, Nawakkadu Lagoon, Vavunativu Lagoon and coastal and beach areas of Valeipadu, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The individuals were caught engaging in practices such as illegal night diving, illegal harvesting of sea cucumbers, fishing with explosives and use of unauthorized fishing nets, according to the navy.

Meanwhile, these operations have led to the seizure of 45 unauthorized fishing nets, 5005 sea cucumbers, 13 dinghies, explosives and fishing gear.

The suspects along with fishing boats, diving and fishing gear held in these separate operations were handed over to the Mamunei, Mannar, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Valachchanei, Vavunativu and Kilinochchi Fisheries Inspectors for legal action, the navy added.