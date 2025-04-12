43 individuals apprehended for engaging in illegal fishing

43 individuals apprehended for engaging in illegal fishing

April 12, 2025   12:39 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 43 individuals involved in various illegal fishing activities during multiple operations conducted from March 25 to April 07, 2025, with the assistance of Fisheries Inspectors.

The apprehensions were carried out in Palameenmadu, Vankalai, Mandativu, Irakkandi, Ullankali, Valachchanei, Urani Lagoon, Oluthudai, Kadeikadu, Chundikulam, Nawakkadu Lagoon, Vavunativu Lagoon and coastal and beach areas of Valeipadu, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The individuals were caught engaging in practices such as illegal night diving, illegal harvesting of sea cucumbers, fishing with explosives and use of unauthorized fishing nets, according to the navy.

Meanwhile, these operations have led to the seizure of 45 unauthorized fishing nets, 5005 sea cucumbers, 13 dinghies, explosives and fishing gear.

The suspects along with fishing boats, diving and fishing gear held in these separate operations were handed over to the Mamunei, Mannar, Jaffna, Trincomalee, Valachchanei, Vavunativu and Kilinochchi Fisheries Inspectors for legal action, the navy added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CCTV footage surfaces in Kiribathgoda police shooting, more details revealed

CCTV footage surfaces in Kiribathgoda police shooting, more details revealed

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's party leaders discuss US tariffs impact, need to diversify export markets (English)

Sri Lanka's party leaders discuss US tariffs impact, need to diversify export markets (English)