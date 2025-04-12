Hotlines to access information on public transport services during festive season

Special passenger transport services are being operated today (April 12) as well to facilitate those returning to their hometowns for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivities.

According to transport authorities, nearly 90% of those traveling out of Colombo for the holidays have already departed the city. However, special services remain in place to support the remaining holiday commuters.

Additional bus services have been deployed from key terminals including the Colombo Central Bus Stand, Bastian Mawatha Bus Station, and the expressway bus terminals in Makumbura and Kadawatha. These buses are providing transport to major cities such as Matara, Galle, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Hatton, Monaragala, Ampara, and Embilipitiya.

Several of these destinations—including Galle, Matara, Badulla, Tangalle, Kataragama, Monaragala, Ampara, and Embilipitiya—are also being served by special expressway bus services to ensure faster and more convenient travel.

In addition to road transport, the Sri Lanka Railways has commenced special train services to accommodate the festive rush. A total of 40 additional trains have been deployed to key destinations including Badulla, Beliatta, Anuradhapura, Galle, and Kankesanthurai.

To streamline transport during the holiday period, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and the Railways Department have implemented a joint transportation plan covering the period from April 9 to April 21.

The National Transport Commission has also set up a 24-hour operations room and customer care center for passenger assistance. Travelers can contact the commission via the hotline 1955 or WhatsApp at 0712 595 555 for assistance and information.

For further information, the public can call the SLTB hotline at 1958 or reach Sri Lanka Railways inquiries via the short number 1971.