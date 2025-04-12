Indian passenger arrested at BIA for sexual harassment on flight

Indian passenger arrested at BIA for sexual harassment on flight

April 12, 2025   05:34 pm

An Indian national has been arrested by airport police at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger during a flight from Dubai to Colombo.

According to airport officials, the suspect arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (April 12) onboard FitsAir flight FZ 822 from Dubai.

It is reported that the suspect has subjected the female passenger to sexual harassment during the flight, and the victim has promptly informed the flight crew about the incident.

Upon arrival at BIA, airport security personnel took the suspect into custody, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old Indian national male, is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court No. 01.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CCTV footage surfaces in Kiribathgoda police shooting, more details revealed

CCTV footage surfaces in Kiribathgoda police shooting, more details revealed

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm