Indian passenger arrested at BIA for sexual harassment on flight

An Indian national has been arrested by airport police at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger during a flight from Dubai to Colombo.

According to airport officials, the suspect arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (April 12) onboard FitsAir flight FZ 822 from Dubai.

It is reported that the suspect has subjected the female passenger to sexual harassment during the flight, and the victim has promptly informed the flight crew about the incident.

Upon arrival at BIA, airport security personnel took the suspect into custody, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old Indian national male, is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court No. 01.