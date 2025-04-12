Over 100kg of heroin and Ice seized from fishing vessel, 6 arrested

The Sri Lanka Navy has confirmed the seizure of over 100 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE) from a vessel intercepted during a special naval operation conducted in the deep seas off the country’s coast this morning (April 12).

According to the Navy Spokesperson, six individuals on board the vessel were taken into custody in connection with the incident. It has been revealed that the suspects are residents of the Dewundara area and had reportedly departed for Trincomalee on a fishing expedition.

The Navy estimates the street value of the seized narcotics to exceed Rs. 200 million.

Following the seizure, both the apprehended individuals and the stock of narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that the vessel and the narcotics are now in naval custody as inquiries continue, said Ada Derana reporter.