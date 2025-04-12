Over 100kg of heroin and Ice seized from fishing vessel, 6 arrested
File Photo.

Over 100kg of heroin and Ice seized from fishing vessel, 6 arrested

April 12, 2025   06:13 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has confirmed the seizure of over 100 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE) from a vessel intercepted during a special naval operation conducted in the deep seas off the country’s coast this morning (April 12).

According to the Navy Spokesperson, six individuals on board the vessel were taken into custody in connection with the incident. It has been revealed that the suspects are residents of the Dewundara area and had reportedly departed for Trincomalee on a fishing expedition.

The Navy estimates the street value of the seized narcotics to exceed Rs. 200 million.

Following the seizure, both the apprehended individuals and the stock of narcotics have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that the vessel and the narcotics are now in naval custody as inquiries continue, said Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

CCTV footage surfaces in Kiribathgoda police shooting, more details revealed

CCTV footage surfaces in Kiribathgoda police shooting, more details revealed

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm