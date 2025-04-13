Over 50,000 tourists arrive in first nine days of April

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first nine days of April stood at 56,567, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 10,595 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 18.7%. Furthermore, 7,679 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,163 from Russia, 4,037 from Australia and 3,719 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of April.

The number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 778,843 with the release of the latest figures for April. Among them, 128,910 individuals are from India, 99,731 from Russia and 77,384 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

A total of 229,298 foreign nationals visited the country in March which was an increase of 9.62% in comparison to data from March 2024.