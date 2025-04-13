Sri Lanka Coast Guard introduces 24-Hour emergency hotline

Sri Lanka Coast Guard introduces 24-Hour emergency hotline

April 13, 2025   10:25 am

A dedicated 24-hour emergency hotline - 106 – has been introduced by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) in a significant step towards strengthening maritime safety and ensuring swift response to sea-borne emergencies.

The newly introduced hotline is aimed at minimizing response time and enhancing coordination in maritime distress situations. By providing the public, seafarers, and coastal communities with an immediate and direct communication channel, the SLCG seeks to improve operational readiness and reinforce national efforts in maritime security and environmental conservation, a statement by the Ministry of Defence noted.
 
As the nation’s premier maritime law enforcement agency, the SLCG plays a vital role in safeguarding Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. With a core mandate centered on safety, security, and environmental protection, the Coast Guard serves as the first responder to oil spills and is actively involved in a wide array of maritime incidents, including search and rescue operations, human smuggling, drug trafficking, and other emergencies at sea, the statement added further.
 
Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard has encouraged fishermen, maritime operators, and the general public to make use of the emergency number 106 to report any maritime emergencies without delay.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Avurudu 'Kevili' table costs 7% more in 2025, research suggests (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)

Bribery Commission summons ex-President Ranil (English)