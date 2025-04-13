Sri Lanka Coast Guard introduces 24-Hour emergency hotline

A dedicated 24-hour emergency hotline - 106 – has been introduced by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) in a significant step towards strengthening maritime safety and ensuring swift response to sea-borne emergencies.

The newly introduced hotline is aimed at minimizing response time and enhancing coordination in maritime distress situations. By providing the public, seafarers, and coastal communities with an immediate and direct communication channel, the SLCG seeks to improve operational readiness and reinforce national efforts in maritime security and environmental conservation, a statement by the Ministry of Defence noted.



As the nation’s premier maritime law enforcement agency, the SLCG plays a vital role in safeguarding Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. With a core mandate centered on safety, security, and environmental protection, the Coast Guard serves as the first responder to oil spills and is actively involved in a wide array of maritime incidents, including search and rescue operations, human smuggling, drug trafficking, and other emergencies at sea, the statement added further.



Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard has encouraged fishermen, maritime operators, and the general public to make use of the emergency number 106 to report any maritime emergencies without delay.