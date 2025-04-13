Expressways generate over Rs. 100 mn revenue in 48 hours

The revenue generated from expressway tolls on 11 and 12 April has exceeded Rs. 100 million, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.



The total number of vehicles that had used expressways on the two days was 297,736, according to the Director of Expressway Operation Maintenance and Management Division, R.A.D. Kahatapitiya.



Accordingly, the income generated on the two days from motorists using expressways stood at Rs. 102,378,800.

Kahatapitiya added 163,541 vehicles used expressways on 11 April and the RDA generated an income of Rs. 54,066,450 while on 12 April, 134,195 vehicles used and their income was Rs. 47,012,350.