154 police complaints related to LG Polls

154 police complaints related to LG Polls

April 13, 2025   06:09 pm

A total of 154 complaints have been lodged regarding violations of election laws and criminal acts related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The Police Headquarters noted that five complaints related to criminal acts and one incident on flouting of election laws were received yesterday (12).

Accordingly, 14 candidates and 46 political party supporters involved in the LG election have been arrested over these complaints, while 11 vehicles have also been taken into police custody since March 3.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Sinhala and Tamil New Year; Sri Lanka to celebrate its largest national festival (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka releases key findings of Systemic Risk Survey (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. lacks sustainable plan to reduce poverty'  Opposition Leader (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Court lifts stay order issued on elections for several LG bodies including CMC (English)