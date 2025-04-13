154 police complaints related to LG Polls

A total of 154 complaints have been lodged regarding violations of election laws and criminal acts related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Election, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The Police Headquarters noted that five complaints related to criminal acts and one incident on flouting of election laws were received yesterday (12).

Accordingly, 14 candidates and 46 political party supporters involved in the LG election have been arrested over these complaints, while 11 vehicles have also been taken into police custody since March 3.