Sinhala and Tamil New Year dawns tomorrow; Punya Kaalaya begins

The inauspicious time (Punya Kaalaya or Nonagathaya) of 2025 Sinhala and Tamil New Year commenced a short while ago at 08.57 p.m. and is slated to end at 09.45 a.m. tomorrow (14).

Sri Lankans are set to celebrate the dawn of the traditional New Year this year at the auspicious time of 03.21 a.m. tomorrow (14).

The New Year, known as ‘Aluth Avurudda’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil, is celebrated by both communities by observing various rituals and customs.

According to traditional astrological belief, the Sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of the New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in Sri Lanka. The Sinhalese are influenced by astrological faiths and perform several religious practices during this time.

In general, all communities engage in various traditional activities to usher in the Sinhala and Tamil New Year which is the most important holiday period in Sri Lanka.

Auspicious times of 2025 Sinhala and Tamil New Year are as below:

The New Moon

The new moon can be sighted on the 01st of May (Thursday)

Bathing for Old Year

Bathing for the old year falls on the 13th of April (Sunday)

Dawn of the New Year

New Year will dawn at 03.21 a.m on the 14th of April (Monday)

Punya Kaalaya (Inauspicious Time)

Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time begins at 8.57 p.m on the 13th of April (Sunday) and ends at 9.45 a.m on the 14th of April (Monday)

Preparing of Meals

Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 04.04 a.m on the 14th of April (Monday)

(Light the hearth clad in copper-coloured clothes and facing the direction of the South)

Prepare milk rice and sweetmeats as well as ‘Deekiri’ and puffed rice

Commencing Work, Transactions and Partaking Meals

April 14 (Monday) at 06.44 a.m clad in pearl and white-coloured clothes and facing the direction of South

Anointing Oil

April 16 (Wednesday) at 9.04 a.m.

clad in green colour clothes and facing the direction of North

Leaving for Work

April 17 (Thursday) at 9.03 a.m., clad in gold-coloured clothes while facing north when leaving the house

Planting a Tree Saplings

April 18 (Friday) at 10.16 a.m.

clad in bright-coloured clothes and facing the direction of East

Wishing you a prosperous Sinhala and Tamil New Year!