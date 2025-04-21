Sri Lankas inflation climbs in March

Sri Lankas inflation climbs in March

April 21, 2025   03:53 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to -1.9% in March 2025, compared to -3.9% in February 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 0.8% in March compared to -1.1% in February and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to -4.1% last month from -6.0% in February. 

The contribution of food commodities to inflation was 0.35% in March compared to February, 2025.

The NCPI for all items for the month of March 2025 is 206.0 and it records a decrease of 0.2 in index points compared to February.

