The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to -1.9% in March 2025, compared to -3.9% in February 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 0.8% in March compared to -1.1% in February and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to -4.1% last month from -6.0% in February.

The contribution of food commodities to inflation was 0.35% in March compared to February, 2025.

The NCPI for all items for the month of March 2025 is 206.0 and it records a decrease of 0.2 in index points compared to February.