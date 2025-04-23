Indian HC meets ex-Presidents Mahinda and Ranil

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, has called on former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe in separate meetings.

The discussions were held last afternoon (April 22).

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated that during the meeting between High Commissioner Santosh Jha and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the two exchanged views on the versatile and dynamic India–Sri Lanka partnership in the context of global developments.

The High Commissioner has also briefed him on recent advancements in both India and Sri Lanka, the tweet added.

Furthermore, in a separate post on ‘X’, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said it was a pleasure to welcome the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka for a courtesy call at his residence last evening (April 22).

“We had a warm and cordial discussion on the longstanding ties between our two nations, India and Sri Lanka,” former President Rajapaksa said.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India also posted about the meeting between the Indian High Commissioner and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

According to the post, the High Commissioner briefed the former President on recent developments in the bilateral partnership. They also had a meaningful exchange of views on the shared history between India and Sri Lanka, as well as the limitless potential of a shared future, it said.