Indian HC meets ex-Presidents Mahinda and Ranil

Indian HC meets ex-Presidents Mahinda and Ranil

April 23, 2025   12:58 pm

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, has called on former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe in separate meetings.

The discussions were held last afternoon (April 22).

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated that during the meeting between High Commissioner Santosh Jha and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the two exchanged views on the versatile and dynamic India–Sri Lanka partnership in the context of global developments. 

The High Commissioner has also briefed him on recent advancements in both India and Sri Lanka, the tweet added.

Furthermore, in a separate post on ‘X’, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said it was a pleasure to welcome the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka for a courtesy call at his residence last evening (April 22).

We had a warm and cordial discussion on the longstanding ties between our two nations, India and Sri Lanka,” former President Rajapaksa said.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India also posted about the meeting between the Indian High Commissioner and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

According to the post, the High Commissioner briefed the former President on recent developments in the bilateral partnership. They also had a meaningful exchange of views on the shared history between India and Sri Lanka, as well as the limitless potential of a shared future, it said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Siri Dalada Wandanawa: Devotees urged to avoid coming tomorrow (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Popes funeral on Saturday, Vatican confirms (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Gambling Sports Regularization draft bill to be gazetted (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

Health Minister assures country has sufficient insulin stocks (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)

Memorial service for Easter attack victims commences (English)