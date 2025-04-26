Massive fire erupts at Lahores Allama Iqbal Airport, flights cancelled

April 26, 2025   02:13 pm

A massive fire erupted at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, leading to the cancellation of all flights. 

Pakistan media outlets report that the blaze began when a Pakistan Army plane’s tire caught fire during landing. 

Fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the flames. 

As a result of the incident, the runway has been temporarily closed.

A video of the fire at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport is going viral on social media platforms. 

In the video, it is clearly visible how people present at the airport are struggling due to the smoke. 

In the 32-second video, passengers are seen discussing the incident while a constant plume of black smoke rises above. 

However, no reports of any casualties or significant damage have emerged.

