Heavy showers above 100mm expected today

The Intertropical Convergence Zone, where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge, is affecting the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department noted that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night today (30).

Showers may occur in Southern and Western provinces and Puttalam district in the morning too, it added.

Meanwhile, heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Centraland Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added.