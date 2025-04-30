Heavy showers above 100mm expected today

Heavy showers above 100mm expected today

April 30, 2025   06:08 am

The Intertropical Convergence Zone, where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge, is affecting the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department noted that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night today (30).

Showers may occur in Southern and Western provinces and Puttalam district in the morning too, it added.

Meanwhile, heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Centraland Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

PM Harini shouldve met US Vice President Vance to discuss tariffs  Ranil (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

President to leave for Vietnam on state visit on May 3 (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

Pardon for Royal Park murder convict: Maithripala pays Rs. 1 mn in compensation (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Election campaigning to end at midnight on 3 May (English)

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

2025 LG Polls: 32 candidates arrested for violating election laws

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

1 in 5 tourist arrivals in April from India, new data reveals (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)

Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission (English)