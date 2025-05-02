Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during Presidents visit

Sri Lanka, Vietnam to sign key bilateral agreements during Presidents visit

May 2, 2025   10:57 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to undertake a State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from 04 May to 06 May 2025 at the invitation of the President of Vietnam Luong Cuong.

During the visit President Dissanayake will hold official discussions with the President and Prime Minister of Vietnam and also meet with senior dignitaries including the General Secretary of the Communist Party. 

The President will also be the Chief Guest at the United Nations Day of Vesak ceremony being held in Ho Chi Minh City at which he will deliver the keynote address. The two sides are also expected to conclude several Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements during the state visit, and engagement with the business community is envisaged, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is expected to further consolidate the strong ties between the two countries, as they mark 55 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior Government officials.

