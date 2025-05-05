Sri Lanka gears up for 2025 Local Govt Election tomorrow

The 2025 Local Government Elections is scheduled to commence at 7.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 06).

After a hiatus of seven years, tomorrow’s LG Elections will elect members for 339 out of 341 local government bodies across the island. The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Elections have now been concluded, while the Kalmunai Municipal Council elections will not be held tomorrow due to an ongoing court case.

The number of voters eligible to vote in tomorrow’s election is 17,156,338.

Meanwhile, 75,589 candidates representing 49 political parties and 257 independent groups are contesting this election.

With the elections to be held under the mixed proportional system, 60% of the members will be elected through the ward system and 40% through the proportional system.

The elections will be held at 13,759 centers across the island, with the final preparations for the elections have been ongoing since this morning (05). Transportation of ballot boxes to polling stations across the island began this morning.

Meanwhile, election watchdog, the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has decided to deploy approximately 3,000 observers.

Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi stated that observers will be assigned to monitor the election process throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the National Election Commission has called on all the private and public sector institutions to grant their employees with a minimum of two hours of leave to ensure voting access.

The Commission has issued a circular outlining the leave entitlement for private sector employees based on the distance to the polling station:

• For distances of 40 kilometers or less: half-day leave

• For distances between 40 and 100 kilometers: one-day leave

• For distances between 100 and 150 kilometers: one and a half days

• For distances over 150 kilometers: two days

The Election Commission has issued guidelines on the proper procedure of marking ballots during the LG Election.

Accordingly, each elector is entitled to one vote, meaning each elector will receive only one ballot paper.

The ballot papers issued to voters at polling stations will contain only the names and symbols of the contesting parties, along with the words “Independent Group,” and the identification number and symbols of Independent Groups. The name or numbers of candidates or wards will not appear on the ballot paper.

Furthermore, all voters are instructed to cast their vote by only marking a cross (X) in the box provided to the right of the name and symbol of the party, or the number and symbol of the independent group. The voters can only mark one cross in front of the political party or independent group which he/she wishes to cast their vote.

Voters must refrain from entering, drawing, or writing any mark other than the cross (X) on the ballot paper, as any other mark may be construed as an attempt to disclose the identity of the voter. Such ballot papers will be considered as a rejected casting of vote.

Meanwhile, the eligible voters for the 2025 LG Elections are advised to carry one of ten accepted forms of identification to cast their vote.

Accordingly, the following documents verifying identify are acceptable:

1. National Identity Card (NIC)

2. Valid Passport

3. Valid Driving License

4. Public Service Retirement ID

5. Elders Identity Card

6. ID Cards provided to clergy

7. Confirmation letter of NIC information

8. Temporary ID card issued by the Election Commission for disabled persons

9. Temporary ID card issued by the Election Commission for others

10. Temporary driving license issued by the Department of Motor Traffic which carries a photograph of the individual

The absence of an official polling card would not hinder the voters from exercising their right to vote, if they are able to provide necessary identification documents upon arrival at the polling station.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education has announced that all schools across the island will remain closed today and tomorrow due to the elections.

The Ministry further stated that schools will reopen on May 7.

In addition, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that all universities across the island will remain closed from today until May 7, specifically for university students.

However, the commission clarified that this leave does not apply to university academic and non-academic staff.

Furthermore, the Department of Government Information announced that all counters responsible for issuing vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province will remain closed on May 5 and 6, 2025, due to the deployment of relevant officers for election duties.

For vehicle owners whose license renewal deadline falls on May 5 or 6, the department stated they will be allowed to obtain their vehicle revenue license without a fine on the first working day after the elections, upon payment of the applicable license fee.

Meanwhile, the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) announced that its head office in Narahenpita will be closed on May 5 and 6 in view of the upcoming elections.

This is because the head office, located on Elvitigala Mawatha, Colombo 05, is scheduled to be used as a polling center.

Accordingly, the public is advised that the department will be closed for all general services on both May 5 and May 6.