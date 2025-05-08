FR filed seeking to annul recently signed MoU between Sri Lanka and India

A Fundamental Rights petition has been filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday (07), seeking an order to invalidate the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) recently signed between the governments of Sri Lanka and India.

The petition has been filed by a group including Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekera naming the Attorney General, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Cabinet as respondents.

The petitioners argue that MoUs go against Sri Lanka’s Constitution and international law.

They allege that the public hasn’t been informed about the contents of the MoUs, which violates their rights ensured through the Constitution.

The petition also states that the MoUs undermines Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that signing it without presenting it to Parliament is a violation of the law.

The petitioners are also seeking the Supreme Court to rule that their fundamental human rights have been violated and to issue an interim injunction preventing the execution of the relevant agreements.

Additionally, they are requesting a sum of Rs. 2 million in compensation for the violation of their fundamental rights.