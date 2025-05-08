Govt. keen to maintain electricity tariffs unchanged, Energy Minister claims

May 8, 2025   12:08 pm

The government hopes to maintain electricity tariffs unchanged in the current situation, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody stated in Parliament. 

Minister Jayakody made this assertion in response to a question raised by Kalutara District Member of Parliament Ajith P. Perera.

MP Perera questioned whether the government will take steps to increase electricity bills in the future as per the wishes of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to this, the Energy Minister stated that although the government has no intention to increase tariffs, electricity tariffs play a major part in country’s debt repayment.

