Sri Lanka has recorded an 18.3% increase in workers’ remittances from January to April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The cumulative figure for the period from January to April 2025 stands at USD 2,460.5 million, reflecting this significant growth.

Official figures however show that workers’ remittances flow in April 2025 amounted to USD 646.1 million, compared to USD 693.3 million in March.