Devinuwara school teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing student

May 13, 2025   12:19 pm

A school teacher in Devinuwara has been apprehended by the Matara Division of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women over allegations of sexual abuse.

It has been revealed that the suspect was employed as an English teacher at the school and had closely associated with the girl in question due to her performance in the English class.

The Bureau stated that the teacher was arrested based on several petitions received and a statement obtained from the girl.

Arrangements have been made to admit the girl to the Matara General Hospital for a medical examination, and the suspect is scheduled to be produced before court on charges of sexual abuse and luring for sexual acts.

