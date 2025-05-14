Afternoon showers expected in several areas

Afternoon showers expected in several areas

May 14, 2025   05:58 am

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (14). 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m., the department noted.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Colorful Vesak celebrations held across Sri Lanka (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Police team investigating Gerandi Ella bus accident visits crash site (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Salt shortage in market; prices soar (English)

Deranas 24-hr Vesak Dansala successfully concludes (English)

Deranas 24-hr Vesak Dansala successfully concludes (English)

24-hour 'Dansala' organised by Derana at Independence Square draws to an end

24-hour 'Dansala' organised by Derana at Independence Square draws to an end

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)

24-hour Dansala organized by TV Derana commences (English)