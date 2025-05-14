Afternoon showers expected in several areas

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (14).

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m., the department noted.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.