Pre-trial conference fixed for case over death of woman in Welikada Police custody

The Colombo High Court today fixed July 21, 2025, for the pre-trial conference in the case filed against three police officers attached to the Welikada Police in connection with the custodial death of a domestic worker in 2023.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuwida.

During proceedings, defence attorneys informed court that they had not received some of the documents submitted in relation to the case. The judge accordingly instructed the State Counsel to ensure that the necessary documents are provided to the defence.

After considering all facts presented, the judge scheduled the pre-trial conference for July 21.

The victim, 41-year-old R. Rajakumari, a resident of Badulla, was arrested on May 11, 2023, following a complaint by her employer, well-known producer Sudharma Nethicumara, alleging the theft of gold jewellery.

Rajakumari later died while in custody at the Welikada Police Station. Her family raised concerns over the circumstances of her death, alleging that she may have been subjected to assault.

Subsequently, disciplinary action was initiated against seven officers attached to the Welikada Police. A Sub-Inspector, two Sergeants, and a Constable were interdicted, while another Constable and two Women Police Constables were transferred in connection with the incident.