Motorcycle rider involved in Mount Lavinia shooting arrested

May 17, 2025   11:33 am

The rider of the motorcycle involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old youth near the Sylvester Road junction in Mount Lavinia has been arrested yesterday (16), police said.

The arrest was made by officers from the Mount Lavinia Police Station and the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau, who are leading the investigation into the incident. 

The suspect was apprehended based on intelligence received during the course of the investigation.

The individual was arrested in the Makumbura area of Homagama and has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Makumbura, Pannipitiya.

According to police, parts of the motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime, along with two fake number plates, were discovered buried behind the suspect’s residence.

Previously, officers from the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau had arrested two other suspects in connection with the case, believed to have aided and abetted the crime. They are reported to be 21 and 32 years of age.

On May 5, two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle shot and killed a person. Investigations into the incident were launched by the Mount Lavinia Police and the Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit.

