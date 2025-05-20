Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm expected

May 20, 2025   06:24 am

The Department of Meteorology says South-West monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, , the Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Eastern province during the evening or night.

Additionally, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over North-western, North-central, Northern, Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

