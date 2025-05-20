Sisu Sariya bus driver arrested for driving under influence of alcohol

A school bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The arrest took place last afternoon (19) in Katupotha, during an inspection of a ‘Sisu Sariya’ bus, carried out by officers of the Katupotha Police Traffic Division.

During the inspection, the driver was found to be intoxicated and was immediately taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as a 52-year-old resident of Radaliyagoda, Katupotha, police noted.

At the time of the arrest, 16 schoolchildren and two mothers were traveling in the bus. The vehicle has also been taken into police custody.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Narammala Magistrate’s Court today (20).

Police said it continues to conduct island-wide operations to apprehend drunk drivers and curb traffic violations in an effort to enhance road safety.