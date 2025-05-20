Sisu Sariya bus driver arrested for driving under influence of alcohol

Sisu Sariya bus driver arrested for driving under influence of alcohol

May 20, 2025   08:25 am

A school bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The arrest took place last afternoon (19) in Katupotha, during an inspection of a ‘Sisu Sariya’ bus, carried out by officers of the Katupotha Police Traffic Division.

During the inspection, the driver was found to be intoxicated and was immediately taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as a 52-year-old resident of Radaliyagoda, Katupotha, police noted.

At the time of the arrest, 16 schoolchildren and two mothers were traveling in the bus. The vehicle has also been taken into police custody.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Narammala Magistrate’s Court today (20).

Police said it continues to conduct island-wide operations to apprehend drunk drivers and curb traffic violations in an effort to enhance road safety.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)