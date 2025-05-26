Parliament to debate Personal Data Protection Bill during next session

Parliament is scheduled to convene from June 3 (Tuesday) to June 6 (Friday) according to Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera.

This decision was made when the Committee on Parliamentary Business convened under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, a release issued by the Parliamentary Communications Department stated.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to debate on the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill on June 3.

Next week’s Parliamentary agenda as follows:

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament under Standing Order 22(1)–(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Government Motion during Adjournment Time

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament under Standing Order 22(1)–(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Questions to the Prime Minister

• 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Third Reading of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill following the Committee Stage

• 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Lunch Break

• 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on Regulations under the Anti-Corruption Act, as published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2428/43

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Questions at Adjournment Time

Thursday, June 5, 2025

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament under Standing Order 22(1)–(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Second Reading of the National Transport Commission (Amendment) Bill

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Opposition Motion during Adjournment Time

Friday, June 6, 2025

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament under Standing Order 22(1)–(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Votes of Condolence for the late Members of Parliament:

R. Sampanthan

Kosala Nuwan Jayawera

J. R. P. Suriyapperuma

Mavai Senathirajah

Donald Dissanayake

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Questions at Adjournment Time