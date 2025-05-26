Police constable suspended following assault incident captured on video

Police constable suspended following assault incident captured on video

May 26, 2025   03:27 pm

A police constable attached to the Gokarella Police Station has been suspended from duties.

This is in relation to an incident that occurred on May 24, during which a confrontation took place between the police constable in question and an individual, leading to an assault.

A video showing the police constable physically assaulting the individual has been circulating on social media recently.

The incident reportedly occurred along the Ibbagamuwa - Madagalla road in Gokarella, when a person on a motorcycle, who was traveling at high speed, and a woman were being questioned by police officers. The assault took place during the ensuing argument.

The Superintendent of Police of Kurunegala District I initiated an investigation and has confirmed that the police constable attached to the Gokarella Police Station has been suspended from duty.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Superintendent of Police of Kurunegala District I.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)