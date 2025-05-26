Police constable suspended following assault incident captured on video

A police constable attached to the Gokarella Police Station has been suspended from duties.

This is in relation to an incident that occurred on May 24, during which a confrontation took place between the police constable in question and an individual, leading to an assault.

A video showing the police constable physically assaulting the individual has been circulating on social media recently.

The incident reportedly occurred along the Ibbagamuwa - Madagalla road in Gokarella, when a person on a motorcycle, who was traveling at high speed, and a woman were being questioned by police officers. The assault took place during the ensuing argument.

The Superintendent of Police of Kurunegala District I initiated an investigation and has confirmed that the police constable attached to the Gokarella Police Station has been suspended from duty.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Superintendent of Police of Kurunegala District I.