Showery conditions to enhance from tomorrow

June 9, 2025   06:21 am

Showery condition is expected to enhance in the southwestern part of the island from June 10th, with strong wind gust over the island and in the sea areas around the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Accordingly, general public is requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Northern and Uva provinces in during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

