Cabinet nod to draft amendments to ban corporal punishment in Sri Lanka

June 11, 2025   12:24 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted policy approval to formulate a draft bill to enforce a ban on corporal punishment in Sri Lanka.

Previous government in April 2024 granted Cabinet approval to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No. 15 of 1979 to impose provisions to ban physical punishments of all forms causing physical injuries.

Accordingly, during Monday’s meeting, the Cabinet granted approval to the proposal presented by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to grant its policy approval of the incumbent government to formulate the relevant draft bill with amendments to ban physical punishments that cause physical injuries.

