Showers above 50mm expected in several areas

June 17, 2025   06:09 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (17), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province and in the Matale district, the Met. Department added.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

