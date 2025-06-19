Keheliya, wife and daughter released from custody after fulfilling bail conditions

Keheliya, wife and daughter released from custody after fulfilling bail conditions

June 19, 2025   04:24 pm

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and a daughter have been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after fulfilling bail conditions.

Although former Minister Rambukwella, his wife and a daughter were ordered to be released on bail by court yesterday, they were kept in remanded custody due to their failure to fulfil the bail conditions.

They were produced before court yesterday (18), following their arrest by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali subsequently ordered them to be released on bail.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and their daughter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)