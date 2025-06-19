Keheliya, wife and daughter released from custody after fulfilling bail conditions

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and a daughter have been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after fulfilling bail conditions.

Although former Minister Rambukwella, his wife and a daughter were ordered to be released on bail by court yesterday, they were kept in remanded custody due to their failure to fulfil the bail conditions.

They were produced before court yesterday (18), following their arrest by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali subsequently ordered them to be released on bail.

Each suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bails amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, and their daughter.