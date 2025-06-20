NPP Chairman of Balangoda Pradeshiya Sabha resigns

June 20, 2025   01:17 pm

Ranjith Udaya Kumara, who was elected to the Balangoda Pradeshiya Sabha representing the National People’s Power (NPP), has officially resigned from his position as Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha.

Following his resignation, Gama Ethige Ariyadasa has been officially appointed as the new Chairman of the Balangoda Pradeshiya Sabha.

The appointment was made in accordance with Section 66B(2) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Chapter 262), as amended by the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act No. 16 of 2017.

The Returning Officer of the Balangoda Pradeshiya Sabha, Suranga Ambagahathenne, issued the relevant declaration yesterday (June 19) via an Extraordinary Gazette notification.

In line with the provisions of the ordinance, the Secretary of the National People’s Power (NPP)—the recognized political party to which the former Chairman belonged—was instructed to nominate a member from the same party to fill the vacancy.

The party subsequently nominated Gama Ethige Ariyadasa, whose appointment was formally confirmed by the Returning Officer.

