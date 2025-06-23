NPP secures power in Matale Municipal Council

NPP secures power in Matale Municipal Council

June 23, 2025   11:39 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) today (23) succeeded in taking power in the Matale Municipal Council.

Accordingly, Ashoka Kottahachchi, representing the NPP, was elected Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council by securing 12 votes, while M. Morgan, representing the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), was elected Vice-Chairman unopposed.

As no party holds a majority in the Matale Municipal Council, a vote to appoint a Mayor and Deputy Mayor was held today at the Matale Municipal Council chamber, with the participation of Central Local Government Commissioner Chamila Atapattu.

Shortly after the voting began, 10 members of the council, including those from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), boycotted the vote and walked out of the chamber.

However, the Local Government Commissioner proceeded with the vote, as the council still had a quorum. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor were elected during this time, according to an Ada Derana reporter.

The group of councillors who boycotted the assembly stated that their walkout was in protest against the presence of a female councillor whom they claimed was ineligible to hold office, in violation of the Local Authorities Act. They alleged that the election was therefore illegal.

In the Local Authorities elections, the NPP won 10 seats in the Matale Municipal Council.

Additionally, the SJB secured 6 seats, the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) won 2 seats, the United National Party (UNP) 1 seat, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) 1 seat, the Sarvajana Balaya Party 1 seat, and the United National Alliance 1 seat.

