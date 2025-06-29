Beechcraft KA-350 aircraft deployed to locate missing fishermen in Tangalle seas

Beechcraft KA-350 aircraft deployed to locate missing fishermen in Tangalle seas

June 29, 2025   11:34 am

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Beechcraft KA-350 aircraft has been deployed this morning (29) to locate the two missing fishermen who were onboard a multi-day fishing vessel which met with an accident off the coast of Paravi Wella Beach in Tangalle.

According to the Air Force Media Unit, the aircraft has been engaged in a search operation for approximately one hour to locate the two missing individuals.

At the time of the accident, there were six fishermen onboard the multi-day fishing vessel.

Four of them were rescued, while two remain missing.

Meanwhile, three other boat accidents were reported yesterday in seas off Galle, Kalutara and Hikkaduwa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)