Three arrested with 900kg of Kerala ganja and firearms in Wennappuwa

Three individuals were taken into custody in the Bolawatta area of Wennappuwa during a joint operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Navy, and Police Narcotic Bureau.

The suspects were found in possession of over 900 kilograms of Kerala Ganja, two foreign-made pistols, four magazines, and 40 rounds of ammunition, said Sri Lnaka Navy.

The coordinated search operation, launched on 2 July 2025, was based on credible intelligence received by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

During the raid, a suspicious cab was intercepted in the Bolawatta area, leading to the recovery of the large consignment of Kerala cannabis and firearms. Two individuals travelling in the vehicle were immediately arrested.

Following information obtained during the initial interrogation, authorities intercepted a second vehicle and apprehended a third suspect believed to be linked to the same smuggling operation.

The estimated street value of the seized Kerala Ganja is over Rs. 202 million, the statement said.

The suspects, aged between 44 and 51 years, are residents of Ulukkulama, Pothanegama, Nochchiyagama, and Ihalagama in the Anuradhapura District.

All suspects, along with the seized contraband and vehicles, were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau in Colombo for further investigation and legal proceedings.