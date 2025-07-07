12-hour water cut in several areas of Gampaha today

12-hour water cut in several areas of Gampaha today

July 7, 2025   07:59 am

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in the Gampaha District today (07), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela and the Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas and Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana, Minuwangoda and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be suspended from 08:30 a.m. to 08:30 p.m., the NWSDB said.

The NWSDB noted that the water cut is being imposed to facilitate essential maintenance work at the Sapugaskanda Grid Substation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)