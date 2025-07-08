Harsha proposes two solutions to solve AliExpress-Temu budget shipping issue

July 8, 2025   12:45 pm

Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) and Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva has proposed two solutions to address the purported decision by AliExpress and Temu platforms to suspend several of its budget shipping options to Sri Lanka following the implementation of revised customs tax regulations.

Speaking in Parliament today (08), MP de Silva said although the matter has been discussed extensively, the government has failed to provide any solution to address it which has left several customers in a limbo.

Accordingly, the Parliamentarian stated authorities must either consider not charging import duties on small imports (usually less than US$ 50) or impose a nominal duty on products that exceeds the agreed threshold.

He said the practice of ‘de minimis’ where duty is exempt on small parcels is in place in several countries across the world.

The CoPF Chairman said therefore the authorities must first determine whether the transactions taking place through e-commerce websites fall under the Business-to-Business (B2B) or Business-to-Consume (B2C) category and then set a threshold.

Authorities can impose an import levy at the rate of 5 -15%, if need arises, the Parliamentarian said.

He stressed that implementing line by line HS Code levy will require officials to obtain the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of each customer.

Therefore, MP de Silva noted that imposing tax on individual items based on HS codes is not practical as such a methodology will lead to the collapse of the entire system.

Dr. Harsha de Silva is of the view that, by simplifying the tax imposing methodology and differentiating the purpose of transition, the current impasses related to budget shipping in Sri Lanka can be resolved.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

Gems and jewellery can become Sri Lankas 2nd largest export earner  NGJA Chairman (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

No decision has been made to restrict vehicle imports -CBSL (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

Ignoring peoples' language rights led to an arms struggle - Justice Minister (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

FSP demands names of companies behind red-flagged containers (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)