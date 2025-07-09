Fuel distribution crisis?

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Bowser Owners’ Association says fuel distribution activities have been arbitrarily handed over to another party.

Treasurer of the Association Jagath Parakrama stated that fuel distribution activities could be jeopardized, if the decision is not reversed.

Further commenting on the issue, he claimed that there is an attempt to bring fuel transportation under a monopoly.

Jagath Parakrama said this has become a very serious issue for the owners of the bowsers.

Until now, fuel is being transported by bowser vehicle owners to bulk storage depots since they act as the main transport service in Sri Lanka, Jagath Parakrama noted.

He added, “If we don’t transport the fuel, no one else will be able to do so. However, in the last two or three years, this business was about to be handed over to a few large-scale business people. We, as an association, intervened and managed to stop it for a long time. But now, they are trying to hand over this transportation service to their close associates."

Jagath Parakrama noted that bowser owners, of whom there are about 400-500 in the association, are frequently involved in the business but now, authorities are attempting to hand over the transportation of fuel from Colombo and Muthurajawela to Kurunegala through a tender to a single businessman.

“If this continues, it will result in the same fate as other transport services. Therefore, this must be stopped immediately. The fuel transportation services should not be brought under a monopoly. Let it continue as a public service for the benefit of the people," Jagath Parakrama added further.