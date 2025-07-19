Temporary driving licenses for tourists to be issued at BIA

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has announced that a new system for issuing temporary driving licenses to tourists arriving in Sri Lanka will be launched at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake starting in August.

Commissioner General of the DMT, Kamal Amarasinghe, stated that the program is currently in its final stages of implementation.

He further noted that several legal procedures related to the initiative are being finalized, and once completed, the system will be operational.

Under this new program, temporary driving licenses will be issued for durations of either 14 or 30 days, he said.

Additionally, Amarasinghe mentioned that tourists who intend to stay in the country for an extended period will have the option of obtaining a regular driving license, valid for up to eight years.