Bus carrying 20 Sri Lankan workers catches fire in Israel; no serious injuries  Ambassador

A bus transporting 20 Sri Lankan youths employed in the agricultural sector in Israel caught fire last morning (18) near Kiryat Malakhi, according to Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara.

The bus was completely destroyed in the blaze. However, all 20 Sri Lankans on board managed to escape unharmed by breaking the windows, as the door had become blocked due to the fire.

One individual sustained a leg injury during the incident and has been hospitalized. His condition is reported to be non-serious, the Ambassador confirmed.

The relevant authorities in Israel have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the group have resumed their normal daily activities.

“We wish the young man who was hospitalized a speedy recovery,” Ambassador Bandara added.