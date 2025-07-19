Police impose traffic restrictions in Ruwanwella

The annual Esala Maha Perahera of the Yatanwala Swarna Walukarama Temple, located in the Ruwanwella Police Division, is scheduled to take place tonight (19) from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

The procession will commence near the Swarna Walukarama Temple, proceed along the Kegalle–Karawanella Road from Karawanella, turn back near Ruwanwella Rajasinghe College, and return to the temple via the same route, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The police have requested motorists using this route to make use of alternative roads during the procession.

Traffic will be restricted from Warawala Junction and Thalduwa Junction until 12:00 AM due to the event, said police.

Alternative Routes:

• For vehicles travelling from Kegalle towards Avissawella:

Turn at Warawala Junction towards Bulathkohupitiya and proceed along the Parussella–Yatiyanthota Road. Then, join the Hatton–Colombo main road and continue towards Avissawella.

• For vehicles travelling from Avissawella towards Kegalle:

Turn left at Thalduwa Junction and proceed along the Amithirigala Road. Then, enter the Gonagaldeniya–Nittambuwa Road via Mahadeniya, turn right, and then left near the Ruwanwella Clock Tower to continue towards Kegalle.