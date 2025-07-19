Police impose traffic restrictions in Ruwanwella

Police impose traffic restrictions in Ruwanwella

July 19, 2025   09:58 am

The annual Esala Maha Perahera of the Yatanwala Swarna Walukarama Temple, located in the Ruwanwella Police Division, is scheduled to take place tonight (19) from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

The procession will commence near the Swarna Walukarama Temple, proceed along the Kegalle–Karawanella Road from Karawanella, turn back near Ruwanwella Rajasinghe College, and return to the temple via the same route, according to Sri Lanka Police.

The police have requested motorists using this route to make use of alternative roads during the procession. 

Traffic will be restricted from Warawala Junction and Thalduwa Junction until 12:00 AM due to the event, said police.

Alternative Routes:

• For vehicles travelling from Kegalle towards Avissawella:

Turn at Warawala Junction towards Bulathkohupitiya and proceed along the Parussella–Yatiyanthota Road. Then, join the Hatton–Colombo main road and continue towards Avissawella.

• For vehicles travelling from Avissawella towards Kegalle:

Turn left at Thalduwa Junction and proceed along the Amithirigala Road. Then, enter the Gonagaldeniya–Nittambuwa Road via Mahadeniya, turn right, and then left near the Ruwanwella Clock Tower to continue towards Kegalle.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin