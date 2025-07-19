Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker

The final report of the Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, in respect of acts of gross abuse of power, is scheduled to be handed over to the Speaker of Parliament within the coming week.

A spokesman for the committee stated that the relevant final report is currently being prepared.

A special three-member committee of inquiry was appointed to investigate the allegations of misconduct and serious abuse of power by suspended police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon and to prepare a report.

The committee is chaired by Supreme Court Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and also includes Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawela and Chairman of the National Police Commission E.D.M. Lalith Ekanayake.

The committee convened on more than 10 occasions and recorded evidence from several individuals, including Deshabandu Tennakoon. The investigation committee had also taken steps to meet daily from July 16th and record evidence.

Accordingly, the recording of evidence from witnesses by the committee was recently concluded.