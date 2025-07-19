Three dead and 3 injured as van topples down precipice

A total of three persons, including two women, have reportedly died after a van veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in the Karambaketiya area of Ududumbara, Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler said.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old child and two others have sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the Udadumbara and Teldeniya Hospitals for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Kadawatha and Mirigama, aged between 35 and 40 years.

According to reports, six people were travelling in the van from Kadawatha to Meemure at the time of the incident.

The Police Media Spokesperson further stated that one of the deceased women was driving the van when the accident occurred.

Udadumbara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.