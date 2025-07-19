Goal is to reduce number of students in a classroom to 25-30: PM Harini

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated that the government’s goal is to limit the number of students in a classroom to between 25 to 30, emphasizing that it is not possible to deliver quality education in classrooms with around 50-60 students.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while participating in a program held today (July 19) at the Dakshinapaya Auditorium in Galle, organized to raise awareness among education authorities in the Southern Province regarding the new education reforms, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya also emphasized that the new education reform is not only about updating the curriculum but also about enhancing teacher professionalism, reforming the educational administrative structure, and developing the necessary infrastructure to ensure all children have access to equal and quality education.

She also said there’s a lot to be done in terms of reforming education. The curricula in teacher training colleges have not changed in 16 years and added that these must be revised. She noted that from August onwards, steps will be taken to train the teacher trainers in order to deliver proper teacher training.

Addressing the fourth provincial awareness program on the new education reforms, the Prime Minister further stated:

“First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude for the cooperation you extend toward the education reforms. Implementing a new education reform was something we discussed and planned even before our government came into power.

In line with government policy, we held discussions with experts, gathered opinions from various sectors, and have formulated the relevant policies.

The new education reform is not only about updating the curriculum but also about enhancing teacher professionalism, reforming the educational administrative structure, and developing the necessary infrastructure to ensure all children have access to equal and quality education.

This is not something we are doing for personal gain, it is a responsibility we must fulfill with an understanding of the needs of the country.

There are people in society who initiate constructive dialogue about this with genuine intent, and there are also others who criticize it without proper understanding. Some even critique it for political gain. We know this reform process is a challenge and it is not easy. However, it cannot be ignored. The people gave us their mandate to correct these issues.

There’s a lot to be done in terms of reforming education. The curricula in teacher training colleges have not changed in 16 years. These must be revised. Teachers and education professionals must be provided with continuous training. From August onwards, steps will be taken to train the teacher trainers in order to deliver proper teacher training.”

Meanwhile, addressing the event, the Deputy Minister of Vocational Education, Mr. Nalin Hewage, also said that steps are currently underway to integrate vocational education institutions into the new education reform.

“At present, steps are being taken to integrate vocational education institutions with the new education reform. This will create an opportunity for students to enter vocational education with dignity based on talent and skills, during their school years, instead of directing only underperforming students toward vocational paths.”

The event was attended by Southern Province Governor Bandula Harischandra, Member of Parliament Nihal Galappaththi, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Mr. Nalaka Kaluwawa, Southern Province Chief Secretary Mr. Sumith Alahakoon, officials representing the Ministry of Education, the Department of Examinations, the National Institute of Education, the Southern Provincial Department of Education, Zonal Education Directors, and education authorities from the Southern Province.