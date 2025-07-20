Heavy showers above 75 mm expected in some areas today

Heavy showers above 75 mm expected in some areas today

July 20, 2025   05:35 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (20), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met Department added in its daily update.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces. Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times elsewhere in the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

