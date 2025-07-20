Three including two infants die in tragic accident in Narammala

Three including two infants die in tragic accident in Narammala

July 20, 2025   07:52 am

A driver and two infants have died in an accident when a car, which the driver had lost control of, veered to the right side of the road and collided with a bus plying from the opposite direction in Narammala.

The accident occurred yesterday (19) along the Narammala–Giriulla road, within the Narammala police division.

According to police, the two deceased children were aged 9 months and 11 months, and the driver was a 38-year-old resident of Maho.

The driver, conductor, and a passenger of the bus sustained injuries in the accident and are receiving treatment at the Dambadeniya Hospital. Narammala police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)