Three including two infants die in tragic accident in Narammala

A driver and two infants have died in an accident when a car, which the driver had lost control of, veered to the right side of the road and collided with a bus plying from the opposite direction in Narammala.

The accident occurred yesterday (19) along the Narammala–Giriulla road, within the Narammala police division.

According to police, the two deceased children were aged 9 months and 11 months, and the driver was a 38-year-old resident of Maho.

The driver, conductor, and a passenger of the bus sustained injuries in the accident and are receiving treatment at the Dambadeniya Hospital. Narammala police are conducting further investigations.