Two missing after fishing boat caught in strong winds in seas off Chilaw

Two missing after fishing boat caught in strong winds in seas off Chilaw

July 20, 2025   01:13 pm

Two fishermen along with a boat they set out from Chilaw are reported missing, with a major search and rescue operation underway. 

The vessel reportedly disappeared due to strong winds and stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, fishermen on two boats that were also in distress due to strong winds had managed to swim safely to shore. The missing fishermen are both from Koloniya Wellaa in Chilaw.

One of the two remaining boats was destroyed after hitting a reef. The fishermen on board swam to shore last night, and the damaged vessel was later found washed ashore at the beach in Karukupane fishing village.

The fishermen on the third boat reached the shore at the Muthupanthiya fishing village after their boat capsized during the storm. With the help of local fishermen, they returned to the Chilaw area.

All three boats had departed from Chilaw. Since there has been no information about the missing vessel and the two fishermen, the Sri Lanka Air Force launched a search operation last night and deployed a Bell 212 helicopter.

As of now, the missing vessel and the fishermen have not been found. Investigations and search efforts are ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)