Two missing after fishing boat caught in strong winds in seas off Chilaw

Two fishermen along with a boat they set out from Chilaw are reported missing, with a major search and rescue operation underway.

The vessel reportedly disappeared due to strong winds and stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, fishermen on two boats that were also in distress due to strong winds had managed to swim safely to shore. The missing fishermen are both from Koloniya Wellaa in Chilaw.

One of the two remaining boats was destroyed after hitting a reef. The fishermen on board swam to shore last night, and the damaged vessel was later found washed ashore at the beach in Karukupane fishing village.

The fishermen on the third boat reached the shore at the Muthupanthiya fishing village after their boat capsized during the storm. With the help of local fishermen, they returned to the Chilaw area.

All three boats had departed from Chilaw. Since there has been no information about the missing vessel and the two fishermen, the Sri Lanka Air Force launched a search operation last night and deployed a Bell 212 helicopter.

As of now, the missing vessel and the fishermen have not been found. Investigations and search efforts are ongoing.